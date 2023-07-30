Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Sweet Quotes About Lilibet
Lilibet is “obsessed” with her big brother Archie.
byJen McGuire
Princess Lilibet “Lili” Diana made history as the first royal baby in many years to be born on American soil. Certainly she’s the only grandchild of King Charles III to be born outside of the United Kingdom. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have made a concerted effort to keep their youngest child and only daughter away from the attention of the media, sharing precious few photos since she was born in California in June 2021. But of course, the two are proud parents and can’t help talking about their sweet little girl every now and then.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are also parents to 4-year-old son Prince Archie Harrison, stepped away from their senior royal roles in 2020 after struggling with negative press attention and rifts within the royal family, a rift Prince Harry detailed at length in his memoir Spare. Now they live a relatively quiet life in Montecito with their son and daughter, away from the rest of the royal family including Prince Harry’s brother Prince William and his three children, 10-year-old Prince George, 8-year-old Princess Charlotte, and 5-year-old Prince Louis.
Still, they can’t resist talking about their sweet little Lilibet when given the chance. And here’s everything Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have said so far.
Lilibet “Lili” Diana sounds like she has a pretty great life. Her parents adore her, she gets to chase her brother around, she has dogs and a big home where she lives privately. Lucky little girl.