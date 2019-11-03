23 Times Kate Middleton Was A Regular Mom & Made Us Love Her Even More

As a mom, it can be easy to wish that things could be a little different. Maybe if you could afford a houseful of staff to do the cooking and cleaning things would be easier. But then we have examples of women who do "have it all" and still show us that parenting is pretty dang relatable any way you slice it. For example, there are many times that the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, was a just regular mom, proving that no matter how lofty your life may seem, kids will always be kids.

Middleton is one of the most admired women in the world. As a philanthropist and royal, she has influence and reach far beyond the norm. She attends royal events frequently, shows up to support her family, and does it all with grace and style. But perhaps her proudest and most important accomplishment is mothering her three adorable children with Prince William.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis are undoubtedly the lights of her life, but just because they’re royals doesn’t mean they’re always prim and proper. Middleton still deals with tantrums, meltdowns, and bad days like any mom — and she does it all on a world stage. And here are just a few examples of moments when Middleton was a down-to-earth mom, just like the rest of us.