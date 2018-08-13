In my opinion, as a parent you need a great sense of humor. Whether it's laughing through ridiculous circumstances or finding the funny during a toddler tantrum, laughter truly is the best medicine. Another upside to motherhood? The moment your kid tries to tell their version of a joke. They don't really understand the structure of a joke, let alone how to deliver a solid punchline, but they're usually funny nonetheless. So if you're a mom and your kid is 3 or 4 (or older), ask your kid to tell you a joke. I guarantee you, it will be worth your time.

I actually started thinking more about the comedy of parenthood and how naturally funny children are in recent days. For reasons unknown, my 4-year-old came home with a plethora of knock knock jokes. None of his jokes made any real sense, but they were drop dead hilarious to him (and, eventually, me). I didn't teach my son to say jokes, or encourage him to try out comedy as a hobby, but there he was: telling jokes and looking for a laugh.

In my experience, kids love to laugh and they love to laugh with other people, so I can't say I'm necessarily surprised that my son (or any kid) is a natural comedian. And thank goodness, right? Sometimes, as a parent, you have to find a way to laugh to keep from crying. So if you're in the parenting weeds, or have ever wondered about a 5-year-old’s sense of humor or what makes a 9-year-old laugh, check out these incredibly silly jokes from some hilarious kids:

Truett, 5 Giphy Mom: "You'll sit down if you know what's good for you." Truett: "Fruit! Fruit is good for you."

Mario, 4 “What do you call a smelly fairy? Stinkerbelle.”

Dylan, 8 “What did the ranch say to the ketchup in the fridge? Close the door, I’m dressing!”

Olive, 4 “Why didn’t the chicken cross the road? Because his brother got hit by a car when he tried it.”

Winnie 3 Giphy Winnie: "Knock-knock." Dad: "Who's there?" Winnie: "It's me! Winnie!" (Then she laughed at herself for two minutes).

Abi, 8 “What branch of the military did the rabbit join? The hair Force.”

August, 11 “What’s brown and sticky? A stick. Note from August’s mom: "His first joke ever, when he was about 2 or 3, was when we were getting into the car. My husband put a Starbucks coffee on the roof of the car for a second and my son pointed to it and says, ‘Hat!’ and then died laughing. We were proud parents."

Molly, 4 "What's green and it flies? Super pickle!"

Otis, 7 Giphy “Why did the chicken cross the playground? To get to the other slide.”

Brooklyne, 6 “How do you wake Lady GaGa up in the morning? You pokerface." "Why did Piglet have his hand in the toilet? He was looking for Pooh.”

Joel, 5 “What time is it when an elephant sits on your fence? Time to get a new sandwich.”

Chad, 4 “Person 1: Knock knock. Person 2: Who's there? Person 1: Pizza. Person 2: Pizza who? Person 1: Pizza running down your leg.”

Wellington, 10 Giphy “What is better than a yellow banana? Literally everything. Bananas are terrible.”

Yael, 4 “Where do pencils like to go for walks? Pencilvania!" "What state can we not go to cause it’s too sugary? Minnesoda!”

Lucy, 12 "Eggs are just poop in a shell."

Isaac, 7 "What rhymes with Mommy? Commie!"

Elly, 4 Giphy "What kind of bagel flies? A plain bagel!”

Rex, 6 “Why did Darth Vader go to the lightest side? Because he wanted to be happier!”

Gioia, 3 Gioia: "Knock knock!" Mom: "Who’s there?" Gioia: "Desk!" Mom: "Desk who?" Gioia: "Lamp!”

Scott, 9 “Why did the scarecrow always win the contest? Because it's always out standing in its field.”

Ezra, age 4 Giphy Ezra: "Knock knock." Mom: "Who's there?" Ezra: "Banana."

Sam, 5 “Why did the tree rip off all of her leaves? Because she thought it was winter, but it was really just nighttime. The stars looked like snowflakes.”

Marshall, 8 “Why did the tomato blush? Because he saw the salad dressing!”

William, 5 “What do you call a bird with no tail? A fake bird!”

Wolfgang, 5 Giphy “Why did the chicken cross the road without permission? Because he didn't have a boss.”

Lily, 6 “Why did the cow miss the dance? Because the cow dance already started and he was late because he was going to the playground.”

Jonah, 7 "When you go to Whole Foods, do you get to buy half foods?" "What's a mouse's least favorite weather? When it rains cats and dogs!"

Robin, 6 “Why did the chicken cross the road? To get to the idiot's house." Robin: "Knock knock." Mom: "Who's there?" Robin: "The chicken.”

Alex, 9 Giphy “Why were you mad at the burrito? Because he was jalapeño business.”

Jonah, 5 Jonah: "Knock knock." Mom: "Who’s there?" Jonah: "Earth." Mom: "Earth who?" Jonah: "Earth.”

Oliver, 7 “What do white belts call karate? KA-rate." "What does a chicken say when it eats chicken stew? I’m stupid!" "What did the mommy train say to the baby train at dinner time? Choo-Choo."

Tegan, 6 “Why did the dinosaur cross the road? To jump on TVs and stuff!”

Goldie, 4 Giphy "What do bananas like to eat? Monkeys.”

Robert, 5 “What did the house with icicles on it say in the winter? Aaaaah! I need pizza! And other warm things!”

Amara, 7 “Why didn’t the toilet paper cross the road? It got stuck in a crack!”