While one of MTV's most popular reality TV shows is currently off air, these photos of the Teen Mom OG cast with their kids nowadays will definitely get you ready for the next season. It's been five months since Teen Mom OG was last on — the finale aired in August 2019 — but thankfully all of the cast members have stayed pretty active on social media in the meantime.

Although much of the drama happens in front of the cameras, the Teen Mom OG cast — Maci Bookout, Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra, Amber Portwood, and Cheyenne Floyd — has shared a lot of exciting and special moments in their lives with their Instagram followers. And that definitely includes lots of sweet photos with their kiddos.

It's hard to believe fans have essentially been a part of the cast's lives for the past 10 years; the first episode of Teen Mom OG aired back in 2009, if you can believe it. Since then, fans have witnessed their families grow and evolve right in front of their eyes. So without further ado, here's a sampling of what the Teen Mom OG cast and their adorable kids have been up to lately to keep you updated until the next season finally airs.