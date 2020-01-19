Photos Of 'Teen Mom OG' Cast & Their Kids Now Show How Much They've Grown
While one of MTV's most popular reality TV shows is currently off air, these photos of the Teen Mom OG cast with their kids nowadays will definitely get you ready for the next season. It's been five months since Teen Mom OG was last on — the finale aired in August 2019 — but thankfully all of the cast members have stayed pretty active on social media in the meantime.
Although much of the drama happens in front of the cameras, the Teen Mom OG cast — Maci Bookout, Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra, Amber Portwood, and Cheyenne Floyd — has shared a lot of exciting and special moments in their lives with their Instagram followers. And that definitely includes lots of sweet photos with their kiddos.
It's hard to believe fans have essentially been a part of the cast's lives for the past 10 years; the first episode of Teen Mom OG aired back in 2009, if you can believe it. Since then, fans have witnessed their families grow and evolve right in front of their eyes. So without further ado, here's a sampling of what the Teen Mom OG cast and their adorable kids have been up to lately to keep you updated until the next season finally airs.
Maci & Her Three Kids
Maci Bookout made her MTV debut in 2009 during the first season of 16 & Pregnant, when fans watched her welcome her son Bentley with her ex Ryan Edwards.
Over the past 10 years, Bookout has fallen in love, married her husband Taylor McKinney, and welcomed two more children with him — a daughter named Jayde and a son named Maverick.
In the past year, Maci has been busy being a sports mom, sharing photos and videos of her oldest son Bentley at his wrestling matches, baseball games, and cross country meets.
Even Maci's youngest kids have gotten in on the fun too, attending practices and coming along for the ride at every chance they get. But they're shaping up to be skilled athletes themselves; 4-year-old Jayde has proven to be a very talented wrestler, as evidenced in one of Maci's most recent Instagram posts.
It's safe to say that Maci and her husband are raising some pretty talented kids who love spending time outdoors.
Catelynn & Her Two Daughters
Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra's emotional journey to parenthood has always been something special for Teen Mom OG fans. They've been there for it all — from placing their first daughter up for adoption on Season 1 of 16 & Pregnant, to welcoming their daughter Nova in 2014, and adding another daughter, little Vaeda, to their family in February 2019.
The past year has kept Catelynn and Tyler on their feet, especially after Vaeda's birth. Catelynn's Instagram feed is filled with videos of Nova dancing and her daughters playing together.
But people might expect to see more kids in Catelynn and Tyler's future. Catelynn has been hinting on social media that she has some serious baby fever.
Who knows? Maybe 2020 will bring more very happy babies to Catelynn and Tyler's future.
Amber & Her Two Kids
Following Amber Portwood's journey on Teen Mom OG has been a rollercoaster. The mom to 11-year-old daughter Leah and 1-year-old son James has been open about her struggles with mental health over the years and her Instagram account essentially serves as a highlight reel for all of the happy times she spends with her two kids.
Amber admitted during the most recent season of Teen Mom OG that she was struggling with her mental health and recently handed over her Instagram account in November to someone else so she doesn't have to "focus on negativity" and "move forward in a positive light."
But her Instagram account still shows off those sweet moments with her children. James is such a cute little kid — just look at those adorable chubby cheeks — and Leah has grown so much since people were first introduced to her on Teen Mom in 2009.
While Amber's absence on Instagram doesn't go unnoticed, it's assuring to know that she is taking care of herself and her happiness.
Cheyenne & Her Daughter
Cheyenne Floyd might be the newest cast member to join the Teen Mom OG crew, but her journey has proven to be just as fascinating as the rest of the cast. She's been on the show since 2018, and in the past two years, people have gotten to know her and her daughter, Ryder.
Ryder is a super adorable kid with some deep MTV roots. Her father is Cory Wharton, who previously starred on MTV's reality show, The Challenge.
But Cheyenne's involvement on the show has brought attention to a greater cause as Ryder has VCLAD, a condition in which the body is unable to properly breakdown certain fats, which can send the body into a metabolic crisis. VCLAD does not go away, and Floyd often educates her followers about the condition. Ryder also has her own nonprofit, Rage Regardless of Ry, that is dedicated to "empowering families affected by metabolic conditions."
When she isn't raising awareness, Ryder is staying active. Her Instagram account is filled with adorable photos of her looking so happy.
Although people might not know Cheyenne as well as the other cast members, her Instagram account is a great place to get to know her.