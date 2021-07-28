Naming one child is hard enough, but when you’re expecting two babies, the name game gets even trickier. Whether you’re looking for baby names for two boys, two girls, a boy and a girl, or want to keep your baby names gender neutral, this list of the best baby names for twins has you covered.

The search for twin baby names can come with a lot of questions: Do the names have to match? Should they have the same first letter or sound similar? Are name pairings with a different number of syllables allowed? Well, the short answer is that anything goes when you’re naming a baby. Literally anything. (Remember the baby name Elon Musk and Grimes picked?) Having twins doesn’t change the rules, or lack thereof. Whichever two names you like will work out just fine for your brand new bundles of joy.

Even though it’s absolutely not necessary to follow any particular guidelines when picking out baby names for twins, some people do find it helpful to pair names together based on something — sound, meaning, origin, etc. If you need a bit of inspiration when it comes to choosing baby names for twins, this list is filled with plenty of options to help you find two names that vibe well.

Abigail and Andrew This pair of baby names for twins both start with the same letter and are utterly classic. Abigail means “the father’s joy” and Andrew means “strong” or “courageous.” Both names can also be shortened with a “y” on the end to Abby and Andy if you (or your kids later on) prefer.

Hope and Faith Baby names like Hope and Faith mean exactly what they say. These virtuous names are so pure and just sound extremely elegant together. Grace could also be considered as an alternative baby name to either Hope or Faith for twins.

Isaac and Isaiah Jill Lehmann Photography/Moment/Getty Images Both of these biblical names are strong, masculine choices that sound beautiful when paired together. Both names start with the letter “i” and are of Hebrew origin. Isaac means “laughter” and Isaiah means “salvation of the Lord.”

Jim and Pam Attention fans of The Office: Yes, you can totally name your twins after Jim and Pam. Nobody is stopping you. Jam for life. (Other TV or movie character pairings that you love are also fair game.)

Hazel and Harper If you value names that have classic appeal and want a pair of twin baby names that start with the same letter, Hazel and Harper are lovely choices. While Hazel is traditionally a name used for females, Harper is a unisex baby name, so this set could be used for a pair of baby girls or a boy and a girl.

Jade and Ruby Both of these twin baby names are inspired by gemstones, are short, sweet, and sound adorable together. Plus, many twin parents use colors to tell their identical babies apart during the newborn stage — Jade and Ruby have colors built right into their names.

Mason and Madison Mason and Madison both start with the letter “m” and have the same ending sound, so the names make a gorgeous pairing for twin babies. These baby names for twins are both fairly popular name choices on their own, but they share a similar vibe that’s a unique combination of classic and cool.

Ashton and Alex When you’re thinking of baby names for twins, unisex names often work well. The name pairing of Ashton and Alex can work for any combination of boys or girls and both start with the same letter. The names also offer plenty of versatility — Ashton can be shortened to Ash, while Alex could be short for Alexander, Alexia, or Alexandria.

Sam and Max kate_sept2004/E+/Getty Images At first glance, these two short and sweet baby names may seem gendered, but they’re actually the perfect pair of unisex baby names for twins. While both names can absolutely stand alone, Sam can be short for Samantha or Samuel, and Max can be short for Maxwell or Maxine. Especially if you plan to keep your baby’s sex a surprise for birth, choosing a set of names that could go either way is helpful.

Finn and Ford Both of these trendy baby names are short, fun, and start with the same letter. Finn means “fair or white” while Ford means “dweller.” They’re each only one syllable long, but packed with personality.

Weston and Wilson The twin baby names Weston and Wilson sound to me like pair of powerful people who could spearhead a marketing campaign, argue their case in a courtroom with ease, or run circles around all of the other stockbrokers on Wall Street. If this is the vibe you’re going for, Weston and Wilson are the pair of names to get the job done.

Clara and Cora Clara and Cora are twin baby names that are just old-fashioned enough to have that adorable grandma vibe, but are still unique and trendy enough for babies who’ll grow up in modern times. Clara means “bright, clear” and Cora means “maiden.”

Amelia and August Both of these trendy baby names have some star power behind them. Both Princess Eugenie and Mandy Moore have baby boys named August, while Amelia is of course the moniker of history-maker Amelia Earhart, as well as the name of a popular Grey’s Anatomy character.

Knox and Kai These two baby boy names that start with the letter “k” make an adorable set for twins. Both Knox and Kai also have a really laid-back, cool vibe. The baby name Knox is a Scottish name that means “round hill” and Kai is a Hawaiian name that means “sea.”

Willow and Forrest Jill Lehmann Photography/Moment/Getty Images If you’re looking for twin baby names inspired by nature, Willow and Forrest is one pair to consider. There’s no denying the earthy, flowery vibes that the name Willow gives off, while Forrest has a stately air but is still firmly rooted in nature.

Arya and Astrid Sci-fi inspired baby names are so much fun. The baby name Arya from Game of Thrones is a totally bad*ss name that means “noble.” Astrid, which sci-fi fans will recognize from the TV show Fringe, means “fair and beautiful.” Both names are epic, strong, and fantastic twin baby name choices.

Gage and Gavin Gage means “oath” or “pledge” and Gavin means “white hawk.” Both of these “g” baby names have a strong, yet trendy vibe that pairs well together.

Logan and Taylor Another set of beautiful unisex names, Logan and Taylor don’t match in sound or have the same first letter, but each name has two short syllables and they truly sound great together.

Tristan and Kristen If you’re keen on twin baby names that rhyme, try on Tristan and Kristen for size. Tristan is a Celtic name that means “noise or sorrowful” and Kristen is a Danish name that means “a Christian.”

Brady and Charlie This pair of twin baby names just sounds classic and cute. Charlie is short for Charles, which means “free man” and Brady means “free-spirited,” so both names are rooted in meanings that give off a sense of freedom.

Stella and Luna You can take a (literal) page from the popular children’s picture book Stellaluna with the twin baby names Stella and Luna. Both names have galactic meanings — Stella means “star” and Luna means “moon” — that just pair so beautifully together.

Benjamin and Liam Nina Schoening/Moment/Getty Images Two stately twin baby names that pair rather well together are Benjamin and Liam. The Irish version of the name William, Liam means “resolute protection.” Benjamin is a Hebrew baby name that means “son of the right hand.”

James and Harry I won’t lie and say that this pair of baby names isn’t actually a low-key Harry Potter reference (James is the name of Harry’s dad, if you’ll recall) but the names James and Harry really do sound great together. IRL, both James and Harry are solid, classic names that stand the test of time.

Zoe and Chloe If you’re looking for a pair of rhyming names for twin girls, look no further than Zoe and Chloe. Cute, fun, and zippy, both names are of Greek origin. Zoe means “life” and Chloe means “young, green shoot,” which makes me think of a beautiful, blossoming plant sprouting out of the earth.