If you’re expecting a baby, you probably don’t need me to tell you that naming a person feels like a huge responsibility (no pressure) and it can be really hard, especially when picking a name both you and your partner agree on. You could consider turning to your babies’ birth month for guidance, and on this list you’ll find 31 baby names for May babies, that are strong, timeless, and related to the month in some unexpected ways.
May is an amazing month full of blue skies, warm days that aren’t
too hot, flowers (and allergies if you’re me). You could take your cues from the freshness of the spring season by going for a nature-inspired named like Daisy or Fleur. Or you could look to the zodiac sign of your future-child, which if they’re May-born will be either Taurus or Gemini. Taurus are the bulls, known for being strong-willed, and their birth stone is the emerald. Gemini are the twin signs, an air sign known for being playful and curious with pearl as a birthstone.
Whether you want something literal (like actually naming your child May) or you’re interested in something a bit less on the nose, read on for 31 baby names fitting for your child born in May.
2 Maya
For a beautiful twist on the classic May or Mae, try Maya. In Sanskrit the
name means, “illusion,” and in Hebrew it means “water,” per Baby Names. 3 Emerson skaman306/Moment/Getty Images 4 Emily
In keeping with the emerald birthstone theme, Emily is a beautifully classic name
meaning “hardworking,” per SheKnows. Other similar names include Emma or Emile. 5 Alexander
Memorial Day, a day to celebrate war veterans, falls in May, so you could opt for a name like Alexander which means “
protector of Mankind,” per Ideas For Names. 6 Daisy
April showers bring May flowers, and any floral name is fitting for a May babe. Daisy is a sunny, cheerful name perfect for your bright babe.
7 Iris
Keeping in the theme of flower names, Iris is a beautiful bloom that shows up in May. It
means “colorful, rainbow,” per Baby Names and it has a sophisticated quality to it. 8 Orla
Meaning “
golden princess” per Nameberry, the unique name Orla gives a nod to the golden sunny days of early spring. 9 Ethan
The name
Ethan means “strong” per SheKnows, and Taurus’ are known for being strong-willed (some may say stubborn). 10 Clay
Taurus is an Earth sign, and
the name Clay speaks to the elemental nature of the sign. Historically it’s a name for someone who worked with clay or lived on land made of clay, per Baby Names. 11 Ferdinand
Ferdinand is the name of the gentle bull in the famous story by Munro Leaf, so it’s a cute name for your little bull child (the last day of Taurus season is May 20).
12 Birdie FluxFactory, Getty images
I think of May as a time when all the birds are chirping, so why not honor the season with the classic, cute
name Birdie? It may sound new, but it’s popularity piqued in the 1880s, per Nameberry. 13 Callan
Callan is a unique name of Scottish-descent
meaning “battle or rock” per Baby Names, and it gives a subtle nod to Memorial Day (the last Monday in May). 15 Margaret
Margaret is Greek for “pearl” per Nameberry and pearl is the birthstone of Geminis, born between May 21 and June 21.
16 Thomas
Geminis are the twin sign, and Thomas actually means “twin,” per Baby Names.
17 Aura Meaning “soft breeze,” per Nameberry, Aura is gorgeous, light name perfect for an Air sign like Gemini. 18 Zephyr
Is there a cooler name than Zephyr, or Zeph for short? It means “of the west wind,” per Nameberry, so it’s a good choice for your Air sign.
20 May
You could just keep it really literal and name your May-born child
“May” which means “great” per Nameberry, which is fitting for your bundle of joy. 21 Fleur
French for the word “flower,” the name Fleur has a quiet, buoyant elegance to it.
22 Bea
With all those May flowers comes lots of buzzing bees, and Bea, typically short for Beatrice is a cute, subtle nod to the season. Beatrice means “
she who brings happiness; blessed" per Nameberry. 23 Rose
Here’s another one from the flower family. Rose is a beautiful and classic name that calls to mind the vibrant roses that begin to pop up in late May.
24 Quentin
May is the fifth month of the year, and Quentin is a French name meaning “born fifth,” though it could be a nod to the month, especially if you don’t plan on having five kids.
25 Gaia
Meaning “earth” per Baby Names,
Gaia seems like a fitting name for a grounded Taurus. 26 Wells The name Wells has a simple coolness to it, and it means “spring” per Nameberry, so it’s a good fit for your baby born in the middle of spring. 27 Sunny
If you live in a location that’s cloudy for most of the winter, then you know what a relief it is to see the blazing sun when spring rolls around. Sunny is a cute and quirky name for a bright, cheerful kid.
28 Xavier
Spring is a time of rebirth and possibility, so you could honor that with a name like Xavier which
means “new or bright,” per Nameberry. 29 Hunter
This gender neutral name is a nod to the color green, the color of the Taurus birthstone, emerald.