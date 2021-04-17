If you’re expecting a baby, you probably don’t need me to tell you that naming a person feels like a huge responsibility (no pressure) and it can be really hard, especially when picking a name both you and your partner agree on. You could consider turning to your babies’ birth month for guidance, and on this list you’ll find 31 baby names for May babies, that are strong, timeless, and related to the month in some unexpected ways.

May is an amazing month full of blue skies, warm days that aren’t too hot, flowers (and allergies if you’re me). You could take your cues from the freshness of the spring season by going for a nature-inspired named like Daisy or Fleur. Or you could look to the zodiac sign of your future-child, which if they’re May-born will be either Taurus or Gemini. Taurus are the bulls, known for being strong-willed, and their birth stone is the emerald. Gemini are the twin signs, an air sign known for being playful and curious with pearl as a birthstone.

Whether you want something literal (like actually naming your child May) or you’re interested in something a bit less on the nose, read on for 31 baby names fitting for your child born in May.

1 Poppy Astrological flowers are a thing, and Taurus babies are the Poppy flower. It’s a fun name meaning “red flower” (no shocker there) and it’s of Latin origin.

2 Maya For a beautiful twist on the classic May or Mae, try Maya. In Sanskrit the name means, “illusion,” and in Hebrew it means “water,” per Baby Names.

3 Emerson skaman306/Moment/Getty Images Emerson gives a nod to May’s birthstone, the emerald. The name means “brave and powerful,” per SheKnows.

4 Emily In keeping with the emerald birthstone theme, Emily is a beautifully classic name meaning “hardworking,” per SheKnows. Other similar names include Emma or Emile.

5 Alexander Memorial Day, a day to celebrate war veterans, falls in May, so you could opt for a name like Alexander which means “protector of Mankind,” per Ideas For Names.

6 Daisy April showers bring May flowers, and any floral name is fitting for a May babe. Daisy is a sunny, cheerful name perfect for your bright babe.

7 Iris Keeping in the theme of flower names, Iris is a beautiful bloom that shows up in May. It means “colorful, rainbow,” per Baby Names and it has a sophisticated quality to it.

8 Orla Meaning “golden princess” per Nameberry, the unique name Orla gives a nod to the golden sunny days of early spring.

9 Ethan The name Ethan means “strong” per SheKnows, and Taurus’ are known for being strong-willed (some may say stubborn).

10 Clay Taurus is an Earth sign, and the name Clay speaks to the elemental nature of the sign. Historically it’s a name for someone who worked with clay or lived on land made of clay, per Baby Names.

11 Ferdinand Ferdinand is the name of the gentle bull in the famous story by Munro Leaf, so it’s a cute name for your little bull child (the last day of Taurus season is May 20).

12 Birdie FluxFactory, Getty images I think of May as a time when all the birds are chirping, so why not honor the season with the classic, cute name Birdie? It may sound new, but it’s popularity piqued in the 1880s, per Nameberry.

13 Callan Callan is a unique name of Scottish-descent meaning “battle or rock” per Baby Names, and it gives a subtle nod to Memorial Day (the last Monday in May).

14 Liam Meaning strong-willed warrior and protector, per Babycenter, Liam is a sweet name for a fierce Taurus. It also happened to be the most popular boy’s name in 2020, according to the Social Security Administration.

15 Margaret Margaret is Greek for “pearl” per Nameberry and pearl is the birthstone of Geminis, born between May 21 and June 21.

16 Thomas Geminis are the twin sign, and Thomas actually means “twin,” per Baby Names.

17 Aura Meaning “soft breeze,” per Nameberry, Aura is gorgeous, light name perfect for an Air sign like Gemini.

18 Zephyr Is there a cooler name than Zephyr, or Zeph for short? It means “of the west wind,” per Nameberry, so it’s a good choice for your Air sign.

19 Gemma Gemma means “precious stones of the Earth,” per SheKnows so it’s a sweetly sophisticated name for your precious Earth sign baby.

20 May You could just keep it really literal and name your May-born child “May” which means “great” per Nameberry, which is fitting for your bundle of joy.

21 Fleur French for the word “flower,” the name Fleur has a quiet, buoyant elegance to it.

22 Bea With all those May flowers comes lots of buzzing bees, and Bea, typically short for Beatrice is a cute, subtle nod to the season. Beatrice means “she who brings happiness; blessed" per Nameberry.

23 Rose Ptaxa, Getty images Here’s another one from the flower family. Rose is a beautiful and classic name that calls to mind the vibrant roses that begin to pop up in late May.

24 Quentin May is the fifth month of the year, and Quentin is a French name meaning “born fifth,” though it could be a nod to the month, especially if you don’t plan on having five kids.

25 Gaia Meaning “earth” per Baby Names, Gaia seems like a fitting name for a grounded Taurus.

26 Wells The name Wells has a simple coolness to it, and it means “spring” per Nameberry, so it’s a good fit for your baby born in the middle of spring.

27 Sunny If you live in a location that’s cloudy for most of the winter, then you know what a relief it is to see the blazing sun when spring rolls around. Sunny is a cute and quirky name for a bright, cheerful kid.

28 Xavier Spring is a time of rebirth and possibility, so you could honor that with a name like Xavier which means “new or bright,” per Nameberry.

29 Hunter This gender neutral name is a nod to the color green, the color of the Taurus birthstone, emerald.

30 Aviv Strong but short and perfect for a May baby, Aviv is a Hebrew name, meaning "born in spring,” per Nameberry.