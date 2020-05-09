Now that Workin' Moms Season 4 has finally dropped on Netflix, hopefully busy moms will get a chance to chill out and watch. Perhaps with a cheese board and a glass of wine, if possible. Of course, once you get caught up, you are going to need some more shows like Workin' Moms that are just as satisfying and relatable to fulfill all of your mom-com needs.

The Canadian series created by Catherine Reitman after she welcomed her first child has become an international hit. Why? As Reitman herself explained to the CBC, Workin' Moms tapped into a "real hunger" for moms to actually be represented in the media. The actress and director talked about watching television series like Homeland where she felt the parenting storyline "was like the B-story." "Like, Carrie also has this kid that she has to worry about," she told the CBC, "but it's nowhere near as sexy and exciting as her job counteracting terrorism."

Sure motherhood might not be "sexy and exciting" but it certainly can be engrossing. And entertaining. And exhausting. As evidenced by this collection of very fine shows that have made motherhood and parenting the A-story and made for some eminently watchable television in the process.

'The Letdown' ABC/Netflix The Letdown on Netflix is a very excellent Australian series about new mom Audrey, played by Alison Bell, who finds herself struggling with her role as a mom and wife and friend and trying to make it all work. Sound familiar?

'Good Girls' Danielle Levitt/NBC OK, so maybe you are not a suburban mom looking to rob a grocery store with two of your friends like Christina Hendricks, Mae Whitman, and Retta in Good Girls, which is available on Netflix. But doesn't it sound like so much fun to watch? Moms breaking the rules?

'Modern Family' ABC You've probably already watched Modern Family, of course you have. It was on ABC for 11 years, after all. But watch it again through the lens of a mom. It changes everything and trust me, suddenly Phil Dunphy will seem like the man of your dreams because he's just so present with his kids.

'SMILF' SMILF on SHOWTIME/ YouTube SMILF on Showtime (which stands for single mother I'd like to f**k or Southie for South Boston, apparently) was created by its star Frankie Shaw. The show follows Bridgette as she learns her way as a single mom and co-stars Rosie O'Donnell as Bridgette's mom Tutu. It was cancelled last year after just two seasons, but it's still worth a watch.

'Black-ish' Richard Cartwright/ABC Black-ish on ABC starring Anthony Anderson and the amazing Tracee Ellis Ross is a hilarious, light, easy-watching depiction of a family raising their kids in the suburbs. It's been going strong for five seasons, so you know it's doing something right.

'I'm Sorry' truTV Comedian Andrea Savage created something fun and real with her truTV series I'm Sorry, especially when she's explaining "vagina holes" to her small daughter. I'm Sorry is all about navigating motherhood and comedy in Los Angeles, but it is relatable in every town ever. Also please watch for cameos from every comedian you love.

'Big Little Lies' HBO I remain a fan of HBO's Big Little Lies. Sure, the lives of the mothers in Monterey, California played by Nicole Kidman, Reese Witherspoon, Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern, and Shailene Woodley aren't entirely relatable, but the mystery and the gorgeous scenery and the acting will take you out of your regular life for a few hours and sometimes that's all you need.

'Parenthood' Hulu Re-watch Parenthood on Hulu. The NBC series following four siblings raising their kids in various combinations and also dealing with their parents and their relationships. It's busy, complicated, stars Lauren Graham as a single mom, and is worth watching over and over again.

'Jane The Virgin' Entertainment/ YouTube Jane The Virgin on Netflix, after airing on the CW, follows Jane as she discovers she is going to be a mom despite the fact that she's never had sex. Gina Rodriguez is a delight as Jane, and a story that could come across as a bit contrived is actually delightful.

'The Mindy Project' Hulu Dr. Mindy Lahiri on Hulu's The Mindy Project didn't become a mom until later on in the series, but when she does become a mom to baby Leo, her work/life balance feels very real. As well as her struggles with boyfriend Danny (Chris Messina), who pressures her to stay home with their child. Also the show is colorful and a consistent good time.

'Single Parents' Hulu If you like an ensemble comedy about single parents trying to raise their kids and support each other and get into fun hijinx, you'll love Single Parents on ABC.