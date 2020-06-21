If there's one thing the Duggars are known for, it's their very big family. Over the years, fans have watched the Duggar kids on TLC's 19 Kids & Counting and then Counting On grow up from awkward teens to doting parents with families of their own. To show just how much the supersized family has grown over the years and in honor of Father's Day 2020, let's have a look through several sweet photos of Duggar dads with their kids.

Of course, the line of Duggar dads starts with Jim Bob Duggar who shares 19 children with family matriarch, Michelle Duggar. Of the Duggar kids who are currently married, all have gone on to have children of their own. And over the next few months or so, the Duggar brood is going to add a few new members. At the moment, 26-year-old Jinger Duggar is expecting her second child with her husband Jeremy Vuolo and 22-year-old Joy-Anna Duggar is also pregnant with another bundle of joy with her husband Austin Forsyth.

Beyond watching their parenting journeys on their reality series Counting On, let's have a look at the sweet bonds Duggar dads like John-David, Josiah, Joseph, and more have with their children.

Jim Bob Duggar And *Some* Of His 19 Kids Father of 19 Jim Bob Duggar became a dad for the first time in 1988 with the birth of his son Joshua and most recently with the birth of his daughter Josie in 2009. Jim Bob is known for his strict rules when it comes to his parenting, perhaps most notably with social media and dating. The Duggar kids don't date, they enter courtships with the intentions of getting married later on. "Courtship is really waiting on the one that God has for you, and waiting through the whole process," Jim Bob explained to TODAY in 2014. In an interview with Beliefnet, Jim Bob said there's "always some give and take" from his kids when it comes to his decisions. "It's important to be able to listen to your children. A lot of times, I'll make a decision about something, but our children have learned to make appeals and express their opinions. And a lot of times, they have better ideas than I do about things," he said. "So I've learned before I make a final decision, to get their input, and of course, get my wife's input. And all of us work together on making decisions. They say two heads are better than one. Well, 20 heads are better than one."

Josh Duggar And His Six Kids Jim Bob and Michelle's oldest son Josh and his wife Anna welcomed their first daughter Mackynzie Renee on Oct. 9, 2009. Now, Josh and Anna have six children, all with names that begin with the letter M: 10-year-old daughter Mackynzie; 8-year-old son Michael; 7-year-old son Marcus; 4-year-old daughter Meredith; 2-year-old son Mason; and 6-month-old daughter Maryella.

John-David Duggar And Daughter Gracie Jim Bob and Michelle's second oldest son John-David is the most recent Duggar sibling to become a dad. He and wife Abbie welcomed their daughter Grace Annette Duggar, or Gracie, on Jan. 7, 2020. John-David seems to be loving life as a dad. You can tell just by looking at his smile in the photos of him with his little girl.

Derick Dillard And His Two Boys Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar became parents in April 2015 when they welcomed their son Israel David Dillard. The couple's youngest son Samuel Scott Dillard was born on July 8, 2017.