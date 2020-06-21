40 Photos Of Duggar Dads With Their Kids From Over The Years
If there's one thing the Duggars are known for, it's their very big family. Over the years, fans have watched the Duggar kids on TLC's 19 Kids & Counting and then Counting On grow up from awkward teens to doting parents with families of their own. To show just how much the supersized family has grown over the years and in honor of Father's Day 2020, let's have a look through several sweet photos of Duggar dads with their kids.
Of course, the line of Duggar dads starts with Jim Bob Duggar who shares 19 children with family matriarch, Michelle Duggar. Of the Duggar kids who are currently married, all have gone on to have children of their own. And over the next few months or so, the Duggar brood is going to add a few new members. At the moment, 26-year-old Jinger Duggar is expecting her second child with her husband Jeremy Vuolo and 22-year-old Joy-Anna Duggar is also pregnant with another bundle of joy with her husband Austin Forsyth.
Beyond watching their parenting journeys on their reality series Counting On, let's have a look at the sweet bonds Duggar dads like John-David, Josiah, Joseph, and more have with their children.
Jim Bob Duggar And *Some* Of His 19 Kids
Father of 19 Jim Bob Duggar became a dad for the first time in 1988 with the birth of his son Joshua and most recently with the birth of his daughter Josie in 2009.
Jim Bob is known for his strict rules when it comes to his parenting, perhaps most notably with social media and dating. The Duggar kids don't date, they enter courtships with the intentions of getting married later on. "Courtship is really waiting on the one that God has for you, and waiting through the whole process," Jim Bob explained to TODAY in 2014.
In an interview with Beliefnet, Jim Bob said there's "always some give and take" from his kids when it comes to his decisions. "It's important to be able to listen to your children. A lot of times, I'll make a decision about something, but our children have learned to make appeals and express their opinions. And a lot of times, they have better ideas than I do about things," he said. "So I've learned before I make a final decision, to get their input, and of course, get my wife's input. And all of us work together on making decisions. They say two heads are better than one. Well, 20 heads are better than one."
Josh Duggar And His Six Kids
Jim Bob and Michelle's oldest son Josh and his wife Anna welcomed their first daughter Mackynzie Renee on Oct. 9, 2009.
Now, Josh and Anna have six children, all with names that begin with the letter M: 10-year-old daughter Mackynzie; 8-year-old son Michael; 7-year-old son Marcus; 4-year-old daughter Meredith; 2-year-old son Mason; and 6-month-old daughter Maryella.
John-David Duggar And Daughter Gracie
Jim Bob and Michelle's second oldest son John-David is the most recent Duggar sibling to become a dad. He and wife Abbie welcomed their daughter Grace Annette Duggar, or Gracie, on Jan. 7, 2020.
John-David seems to be loving life as a dad. You can tell just by looking at his smile in the photos of him with his little girl.
Derick Dillard And His Two Boys
Derick Dillard and Jill Duggar became parents in April 2015 when they welcomed their son Israel David Dillard.
The couple's youngest son Samuel Scott Dillard was born on July 8, 2017.
Ben Seewald And His Three Children
Ben Seewald and wife Jessa Duggar are parents to three adorable kids; 4-year-old son Spurgeon; 3-year-old son Henry; and 1-year-old daughter Ivy.
Jessa has described Ben as "Mr. Adventurous" because he encourages her to break out of her comfort zone.
And when it comes to being a dad, Jessa has said she loves that Ben thinks of fun ways that they can make memories as a family, like having donut dates with the boys and then having "wrestling matches to work off all the sugar."
"Regular hugs, kisses, and cuddles for all the kiddos," Jessa wrote on Instagram for his 25th birthday. "It's no wonder Da-day is Ivy's favorite word! You're our world! We love you more than words can express!"
Jeremy Vuolo And Daughter Felicity
Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo became parents for the first time when they welcomed their daughter Felicity on July 19, 2018. Jeremy was ecstatic at the time, telling Us Weekly: "We are very thankful for her safe arrival and look forward to life as parents!"
Although Felicity might look like Jinger's twin, especially when they wear matching outfits, she definitely takes after Jeremy in a lot of ways.
Felicity seems to have inherited his love for soccer. Jeremy played soccer at Syracuse University and even played professionally, before he turned toward a career in faith.
Felicity also seems to have inherited her dad's love for books. Jeremy has been very vocal about his love of the written word and Felicity seems intent on following in his footsteps. Just look at how happy she looks when she is sitting in his lap reading.
Jinger is currently pregnant with the couple's second child, a little girl who's due in November.
Joseph Duggar And His Two Kids
Joseph Duggar has two young children with his wife Kendra, soon-to-be 2-year-old son Garrett and 6-month-old daughter Addison.
The parents are pretty private on social media, but when they do share photos, Joseph looks so happy to be a dad.
Kendra has also spoken about how good of a father Joseph is. "Your servant heart shines when you are cleaning up after me when I'm sick in pregnancy and being right by my side through every contraction when I was in labor with sweet Garrett," Kendra wrote in an Instagram post in 2019. "You've been such a fun dad to Garrett and I'm looking forward to what the Lord has in store in the years ahead!"
Josiah Duggar And His Daughter Bella
Josiah is one of the newer fathers out of the Duggar siblings. Josiah's wife Lauren gave birth to their daughter Bella Milagro on Nov. 11, 2019.
Bella has "the sweetest, most joyful, and content" personality, according to a recent post on the couple's Instagram, and is always smiling and giggling.
Bella also happens to have the most adorable bond with Josiah. "The bond between these two is so sweet!" Lauren wrote on Instagram. "The way Bella smiles and her eyes sparkle when she's in her daddy's arms, just makes my heart smile every time."
Austin Forsyth And His Son Gideon
Austin Forsyth became a father for the first time when his wife Joy-Anna Duggar gave birth to their son Gideon on Feb. 23, 2018.
Their little boy has been called his father's twin by fans and you can't blame them for making the comparison. Even Joy-Anna thinks that they look exactly alike. It also helps that Gideon is a total daddy's boy; Joy-Anna has said that their son loves to copy his dad and help him with everything that he does around the house.
Austin seems to have his hands full with his mini-me, and things are about to get a lot busier. Joy-Anna is pregnant with a daughter who is due sometime in mid-August.