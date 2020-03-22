Between Jessa and Ben, Jinger and Jeremy, and quite a few more, there are plenty of Duggar family wedding photos from over the years to browse through as the ever-expanding families continues to count on.

The family behind TLC's 19 Kids & Counting and then its spin-off, Counting On, have celebrated some major milestones in front of TV cameras. Over the years, starting with entering a courtship with their future betrothed, many of the older Duggar siblings have gotten married and started families of their own.

Due to the family's religious beliefs, it shouldn't come as a surprise to learn that all of the married Duggars have tied the knot in a church. And because of their conservative upbringing, you won't find any of the brides wearing a strapless dress when they walk down the aisle.

But while their nuptials might not feature a champagne toast or a speciality cocktail for the bride and groom, the family has been become known for a few wedding day hijinks, like running down the aisle after they say "I do," pretending to "forget" the wedding rings, and one Duggar even rappelled from the ceiling at one unforgettable ceremony.

So, with all that said, let's have a look at some of the Duggar family's most memorable weddings from over the years.

Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar Family patriarch and matriarch Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar first met in the early 1980s while Michelle was working at the yogurt shop that Jim Bob's mom owned at the time. The couple married in 1984 when Michelle was just 17 years old and Jim Bob was 19. Michelle wrote in a blog post that they got married in the hallway of a gymnasium because their church was being renovated. She opted for silk flowers, a homemade cake, and decided to wear Jim Bob's mom's wedding dress to save money. "Everything was so inexpensive, but perfect for us," she wrote. "We wanted to spend our money on our honeymoon, which was the first time to be alone together."