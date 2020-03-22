20 Duggar Family Wedding Photos That Capture Their Special Days
Between Jessa and Ben, Jinger and Jeremy, and quite a few more, there are plenty of Duggar family wedding photos from over the years to browse through as the ever-expanding families continues to count on.
The family behind TLC's 19 Kids & Counting and then its spin-off, Counting On, have celebrated some major milestones in front of TV cameras. Over the years, starting with entering a courtship with their future betrothed, many of the older Duggar siblings have gotten married and started families of their own.
Due to the family's religious beliefs, it shouldn't come as a surprise to learn that all of the married Duggars have tied the knot in a church. And because of their conservative upbringing, you won't find any of the brides wearing a strapless dress when they walk down the aisle.
But while their nuptials might not feature a champagne toast or a speciality cocktail for the bride and groom, the family has been become known for a few wedding day hijinks, like running down the aisle after they say "I do," pretending to "forget" the wedding rings, and one Duggar even rappelled from the ceiling at one unforgettable ceremony.
So, with all that said, let's have a look at some of the Duggar family's most memorable weddings from over the years.
Jim Bob & Michelle Duggar
Family patriarch and matriarch Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar first met in the early 1980s while Michelle was working at the yogurt shop that Jim Bob's mom owned at the time.
The couple married in 1984 when Michelle was just 17 years old and Jim Bob was 19. Michelle wrote in a blog post that they got married in the hallway of a gymnasium because their church was being renovated. She opted for silk flowers, a homemade cake, and decided to wear Jim Bob's mom's wedding dress to save money. "Everything was so inexpensive, but perfect for us," she wrote. "We wanted to spend our money on our honeymoon, which was the first time to be alone together."
Josh & Anna Duggar
The oldest Duggar, Josh, got married to Anna Keller on Sept. 26, 2008, making them the first of his siblings to get married. The couple first met at a homeschooling convention in 2006 and began courting shortly after. They got married in Anna's home state of Florida and even talked about having kids in their wedding vows.
The couple just celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary in September. "The joys we've experienced together have far surpassed the shadows of sorrow we've walked through," Anna wrote in an Instagram post.
John-David & Abbie Duggar
While John-David Duggar is the second-oldest Duggar sibling, he was not the second to get married. His nuptials happened somewhat recently and on a very fast timeline.
John-David met his now-wife, Abbie Burnett, through their church and began their courtship in June 2018. The couple got engaged one month later in July and got married on Nov. 3, 2018 in Arkansas.
The couple shared a first kiss that lasted 45 seconds long and guests enjoyed listening to live music played by John-David's brother Josiah and his wife Lauren.
Jill & Derrick Dillard
Jill Duggar married Derrick Dillard on June 25, 2014 in Springdale, Arkansas in a ceremony attended by 1,000 guests, including 100 immediate family members, according to People.
With a wedding that big, it was bound to be a lot of fun for them. "It was a party to end all parties," Jim Bob told People at the time.
Jessa & Ben Seewald
Jessa Duggar married Ben Seewald shortly after her older sister. Jessa and Ben said "I do" in front of 1,000 guests at the First Baptist Church in Bentonville, Arkansas.
The couple chose to not have their first kiss during their wedding (and in front of that huge crowd). Instead, they ran down the aisle, choosing to share their first kiss alone, away from the crowd. "Our first kiss was nice, slow, and romantic. That's how I would describe it," Jessa said during their TLC wedding special.
The couple chose to eat and serve ice cream sundaes to their guests instead of traditional wedding cake.
Jinger & Jeremy Vuolo
John-David and Abbie weren't the only Duggar couple to move fast. Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo got married on Nov. 5, 2016 after entering a courtship in June 2016. The couple wed in a ceremony held at Cathedral of the Ozarks at John Brown University in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.
Jinger's bridesmaids (largely compiled of her sisters) wore different colored lace gowns and Jeremy's father, Chuck Vuolo, officiated the wedding, according to People.
Joseph & Kendra Duggar
Joseph and Kendra Duggar are no strangers to weddings. The couple got engaged at Joseph's younger sister's wedding in May 2017 and were walking down their own aisle in due time. The long-time friends, who began courting in March 2017, said "I do" to each other for the first time at the First Baptist Church in Siloam Springs, Arkansas on Sept. 8 2017.
The couple opted for a romantic themed wedding complete with a 22 person bridal party. Lauren's dad officiated the wedding and Joseph's younger brother Josiah pranked guests when he "forgot" the wedding rings.
Josiah & Lauren Duggar
Josiah and Lauren Duggar tied the knot on June 30, 2018 after getting engaged in March 2018. The couple got married at the same place as Jinger, the John Brown Cathedral of the Ozarks in Siloam Springs, Arkansas.
Lauren's bridesmaids wore dresses handmade by Josiah's older sister Jana and the ceremony was officiated by Lauren's father, Dwain Swanson.
But it wouldn't be a Duggar wedding without an epic Duggar prank. Josiah's brothers ended up decorating both of their getaway cars, with post-it notes and toilet paper.
Joy-Anna & Austin Forsyth
Joy-Anna Duggar remains to be the youngest Duggar who's married. Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth first began their courtship in 2016 and got engaged in March 2017.
Joy-Anna, 19 years old at the time, walked down the aisle on May 26, 2017 in a ceremony held at Cross Church in Rogers, Arkansas. The couple opted for a first look at each other ahead of their wedding
These eight weddings are just the beginning of many more that are sure to come from the Duggar family.