The family behind TLC's 19 Kids & Counting and Counting On have become famous for doing just that — counting on. And while the super-sized family has added several members to their brood over the years, the many photos of Duggar moms hanging out with their kids show just how much family means to them.

Over the years, the older Duggar siblings have gone on to get married and start families of their own. In fact, every Duggar sibling who is married has children. And while nothing can truly prepare you for the experience of becoming a parent, it's likely the Duggar kids have learned a whole lot from their own mother.

In a 2014 post on the Duggar Family Blog, Michelle Duggar shared her advice for new moms. "I always tell new mamas to cherish the moments that they have with the little one because babies sleep a lot those first two to three months," she wrote. "They pretty much eat and sleep and they're not awake for a whole lot of time. Take a lot of pictures and make a lot of sweet memories of that special time."

Well, they've certainly followed her advice on the pictures. Here's a glimpse at how Michelle, Jinger, Jessa, Jill, Joy-Anna, and more Duggar moms have captured these moments.

Abbie Duggar And Her Daughter John David Duggar and his wife Abbie welcomed their first child, a daughter named Grace "Gracie" Anette Duggar on Jan. 7, 2020. This makes Gracie the youngest Duggar grandchild.

Jill Duggar And Her Two Boys Jill Duggar has two sons with her husband Derick Dillard, 5-year-old Israel and 2-year-old Samuel. Jill's boys keep her extremely busy; her Instagram account is filled with photos of them playing together, joining her when she goes to vote and on trips to the grocery store. And they love taking selfies with their mom, too.

Jill Duggar And Her Son Samuel Jill's youngest son Samuel was born on July 8, 2017, and seems to love posing for the camera.

Jessa Duggar And Her 3 Kids Jessa Duggar shares three children — 4-year-old son Spurgeon, 3-year-old son Henry, and 9-month-old daughter Ivy — with her husband Ben Seewald. Back in 2016, Jessa told Us Weekly she often turns to her mom for advice and support. "Every time I come to my mom for advice, she always reminds me that I've got this. There's no pressure to do things exactly how she did them, but I'm so grateful for her advice and her help."

Jessa Duggar And Her Son Spurgeon Jessa welcomed Spurgeon into the world on Nov. 5, 2015 and photos are her with him from over the years showcase their sweet bond.

Jessa Duggar And Daughter Ivy Jessa gave birth to her first daughter Ivy Jane on May 26, 2019 and you can tell from their photos together that she's obsessed with her mini-me. And, of course, the mother-daughter duo never passes up a moment to match.

Jinger Duggar And Her Daughter Felicity Jinger Duggar and husband Jeremy Vuolo welcomed their daughter Felicity on July 19, 2019. Together, they make one stylish duo. Just look at all of their super fun and matching outfits.