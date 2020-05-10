40 Photos Of Duggar Moms & Their Kids Show The Big Family Keeps Counting On
The family behind TLC's 19 Kids & Counting and Counting On have become famous for doing just that — counting on. And while the super-sized family has added several members to their brood over the years, the many photos of Duggar moms hanging out with their kids show just how much family means to them.
Over the years, the older Duggar siblings have gone on to get married and start families of their own. In fact, every Duggar sibling who is married has children. And while nothing can truly prepare you for the experience of becoming a parent, it's likely the Duggar kids have learned a whole lot from their own mother.
In a 2014 post on the Duggar Family Blog, Michelle Duggar shared her advice for new moms. "I always tell new mamas to cherish the moments that they have with the little one because babies sleep a lot those first two to three months," she wrote. "They pretty much eat and sleep and they're not awake for a whole lot of time. Take a lot of pictures and make a lot of sweet memories of that special time."
Well, they've certainly followed her advice on the pictures. Here's a glimpse at how Michelle, Jinger, Jessa, Jill, Joy-Anna, and more Duggar moms have captured these moments.
Michelle Duggar With Her 19 Kids
Michelle Duggar shares 19 children with her husband Jim Bob, welcoming her oldest son Joshua in 1988. Michelle's youngest child Josie was born in December 2009.
Although many of her children have gone on to have children of their own, Michelle is still busy raising a few kids at home as well, in addition to being a grandmother or "Lolli" as her grandkids call her. Michelle also homeschools her kids who are still in grade school.
Anna Duggar With Her 6 Kids
Anna Keller married Josh Duggar, the oldest Duggar sibling, on Sept. 26, 2008. Roughly one year later, on Oct. 9, 2009, they welcomed their first child together — Mackynzie Duggar — and the first Duggar grandkid.
Their family has grown a lot over the past 10 years; Anna is now mom to six kids: 10-year-old daughter Mackynzie; 8-year-old son Michael; 6-year-old son Marcus; 4-year-old daughter Meredith; 2-year-old son Mason; and 4-month-old daughter Maryella.
Abbie Duggar And Her Daughter
John David Duggar and his wife Abbie welcomed their first child, a daughter named Grace "Gracie" Anette Duggar on Jan. 7, 2020. This makes Gracie the youngest Duggar grandchild.
Jill Duggar And Her Two Boys
Jill Duggar has two sons with her husband Derick Dillard, 5-year-old Israel and 2-year-old Samuel.
Jill's boys keep her extremely busy; her Instagram account is filled with photos of them playing together, joining her when she goes to vote and on trips to the grocery store.
And they love taking selfies with their mom, too.
Jill Duggar And Her Son Israel
Jill became a mom for the first time when she gave birth to Israel on April 5, 2015.
The 5-year-old boy enjoys his homeschool lessons, as evidenced on Jill's Instagram account, and playing with his brother, like most kids his age.
Jill Duggar And Her Son Samuel
Jill's youngest son Samuel was born on July 8, 2017, and seems to love posing for the camera.
Jessa Duggar And Her 3 Kids
Jessa Duggar shares three children — 4-year-old son Spurgeon, 3-year-old son Henry, and 9-month-old daughter Ivy — with her husband Ben Seewald. Back in 2016, Jessa told Us Weekly she often turns to her mom for advice and support. "Every time I come to my mom for advice, she always reminds me that I've got this. There's no pressure to do things exactly how she did them, but I'm so grateful for her advice and her help."
Jessa Duggar And Her Son Spurgeon
Jessa welcomed Spurgeon into the world on Nov. 5, 2015 and photos are her with him from over the years showcase their sweet bond.
Jessa Duggar And Daughter Ivy
Jessa gave birth to her first daughter Ivy Jane on May 26, 2019 and you can tell from their photos together that she's obsessed with her mini-me.
And, of course, the mother-daughter duo never passes up a moment to match.
Jinger Duggar And Her Daughter Felicity
Jinger Duggar and husband Jeremy Vuolo welcomed their daughter Felicity on July 19, 2019.
Together, they make one stylish duo.
Just look at all of their super fun and matching outfits.
Kendra Duggar And Her Two Kids
Kendra Duggar, who's married to Joseph, often documents life with their two kids — 1-year-old son Garrett and 4-month-old daughter Addison — with precious family photos.
Lauren Duggar And Her Daughter Bella
Josiah and Lauren Duggar welcomed their first child together — a daughter named Bella Milagro Duggar — on Nov. 11, 2019. During a birth special, which aired on TLC in December, Lauren revealed that she was in labor for almost 48 hours.
Bella's birth was very special for the couple after Lauren suffered a miscarriage in October 2018. "Even though our sweet child is no longer with us, it is such a comfort to know that one day we will get to see our baby in Heaven!" the couple wrote on Instagram. "To the ones who have gone through this, I know your pain. It is real and terrible."
Since Bella's arrival, it looks like Lauren can't stop smiling over her sweet baby girl. "I remember the days when this little girl was a dream and a wish and now she's here," she wrote in a March Instagram post. "God has truly blessed us above and beyond with this sweet little angel."
"Today this little girl just wants to be held and snuggled in Mommy's arms. It's so easy to get caught up in all the things we need to get checked off the list. She reminds me that there are some days we just need slow down and snuggle."
Joy-Anna Duggar And Her Son Gideon
Joy-Anna Duggar shares her 2-year-old son Gideon with her husband Austin Forsyth. And from a glimpse at photos taken of him throughout the years, it's clear their little boy is super adventurous, loves the outdoors, and really really loves his mama.
After suffering a miscarriage in 2019, Joy-Anna announced in March that she is pregnant again and due in August 2020.
The Duggar women are clearly proud of their mom titles and if history has told us anything, they'll continue to capture these sweet moments with their little ones.