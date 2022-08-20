Look for the letter “B” on any kindergarten classroom chart and you’ll likely see it associated with things like “ball” or “boy.” In the case of some expectant parents, however, the letter “B” is for “baby girl” and these 30 girl names that start with “B.” Whether you lean more toward traditional baby names or you’re looking for unique options with bold and beautiful meanings, this list is filled to the brim with a broad selection of brilliant “B” names for girls.

You may be on the lookout for a befitting girl name that starts with “B” for any number of reasons. Perhaps you’re expecting a baby girl and want her name to pair well with the boy “B” name you chose for her big brother. Maybe your last name starts with the letter “B” and your family tradition is to use the same first initial. Whatever your rationale behind a “B” girl name is, there are some solid choices to choose from. From boisterous monikers that are short and sweet to “B” names inspired by pop culture icons, brilliant name choices abound when you’re looking for girl names that start with the letter “B” for your beautiful new bundle of joy.

1 Bridgette Witthaya Prasongsin/Moment/Getty Images The baby name Bridgette means “exalted one” and is of Gaelic origin. Also spelled Bridget, the name was most popular in the U.S. throughout the 1970s and 80s, according to the Social Security Administration. So, if you’re looking for a “B” girl name with a vintage vibe, try Bridgette on for size.

2 Bianca If you’re expecting a baby girl in winter (shout out to all the Capricorn babies) the baby name Bianca means “white,” as the color relates snow. Of Italian origin, the elegant name is also a character name in two of Shakespeare’s most iconic plays — Othello and The Taming of the Shrew.

3 Bella The name Bella means “beautiful” and is of Latin origin. Often used as a shortened version of Isabella, the name Bella has been used as a standalone moniker more since the late aughts thanks to Twilight’s Bella Swan. The “B” girl name Belle is also a sweet option in the same vein.

4 Bethany If you’re looking for a “B” girl name with biblical roots, Bethany is a Hebrew name that means “place of figs,” a village near Jerusalem found in the Bible. Bethany is also a “B” girl name that can also be shortened to the cute nickname Beth.

5 Brianna Brianna is an Irish girl name that means “strong or virtuous.” Also spelled Briana, the nicknames Bri, Bree, or Anna (though it doesn’t start with a “B”) are all viable options for this “B” girl name.

6 Bailey Derived from the word “bailiff,” the girl name Bailey means “law enforcer.” Though it was once a more popular surname than a first name (think George Bailey in It’s A Wonderful Life) Bailey is a powerful choice for a baby girl.

7 Brooklyn A place-name inextricably tied to the New York borough, Brooklyn is a relatively popular baby name for girls. Alternatively, this girl name that starts with “B” can also be spelled Brooklynn and shortened to Brooke, Brook, or Lynn as nicknames.

8 Blake For a name with some star power behind it, Blake is a top-tier choice. Your girl could very well take a cue from Blake Lively and rock the unisex baby name with confidence. A similar-sounding option is Blakely.

9 Brynlee A variation of the Welsh name Bryn (also spelled Brynn) meaning “hill,” Brynlee is a trendy choice for a baby girl name that starts with “B.” Alternatively, this name could be spelled Brinley or Brynley.

10 Birdie Yuliya Shevtsova / EyeEm/EyeEm/Getty Images Birdie is a cute choice if you’re looking for a vintage baby name with cottagecore vibes that also conveniently starts with the letter “B.” The English name of Swedish origin was most popular as a nickname in the early 1900s, but has recently come back into style and has even been used by celebrities like Busy Phillips.

11 Barbara If you need a name with vintage vibes to go with a sibling who has an old man name, Barbara could be a fit. This girl name that starts with “B” is a retro choice with adorable nickname options like Babs, Barb, and Barbie.

12 Britney If megastar Britney Spears is an inspiration to you, let her spirit guide your spelling choice. Otherwise, you can choose from the myriad of ways to spell this throwback baby name that starts with “B” — Brittany, Brittney, Britany, Britnee.

13 Blanche Blanche is a baby girl name of French origin that means “white.” Whether you pick the name Blanche as a tribute to the beloved Golden Girls character or in honor of your favorite great aunt that shares the moniker, it’s a beautiful choice.

14 Blythe Blythe is a baby name of Old English origin that means “cheerful” or “merry.” If you’re looking for a baby name that means happy that also starts with “B” for your girl, Blythe is a sweet option.

15 Bea Short for Beatrice or Beatrix, the baby name Bea is the second Golden Girls-inspired baby name to grace this list. The adorable name means “she who brings happiness; blessed,” which is exactly what your little one will be with this adorably simple name.

16 Blessing Let the way you feel about your baby’s presence in your life inspire her name with this “B” girl name: Blessing. In the same vein, the baby name Bliss is a sweet and unique option.

17 Bonnie It’s hard to think about this “B” baby name without picturing the iconic Toy Story character who shares the moniker. Bonnie has another cinematic connection as the name chosen for Scarlett and Rhett’s baby in Gone With The Wind. Of Scottish origin, Bonnie means “beautiful” or “cheerful.”

18 Brielle The French name Brielle means “hunting grounds.” If you love names like Ariel and Gabrielle, but want something that starts with “B,” Brielle is a beautiful option. You can also add an “a” to the end to make the name Briella.

19 Blair Used for both boys and girls, the Scottish name Blair means “dweller on the plains.” The name’s meaning is meant to evoke images of meadows and fields, so it’s a cute choice if you want something that’s nature-oriented without being too obvious about it.

20 Brady Aditya Singh/Moment/Getty Images Androgynous baby names like Brady are super popular right now, especially when names that were traditionally used for boys are given to girls. Brady is of Irish origin and means “one with broad eyes.”

21 Banks Like the name Brady, Banks is a gender-neutral name choice that’s become increasingly popular among baby girls — Hilary Duff’s youngest daughter a prime example. Traditionally an English surname, Banks means “one who lives on the hillside.”

22 Bernadette A name that is at once showy and sweet, Bernadette is of German origin and means “brave as a bear.” Shortened to Bernie, it could be an adorable nickname choice for your little one.

23 Briar The English name Briar means “thorny patch,” and is perhaps best known from the Sleeping Beauty fairy tale. Also spelled Bryar, the name is a unique alternative to more popular names like Brianna or Briana.

24 Brandy Another name to consider if you’re inspired by pop culture icons, Brandy is a girls’s name of Dutch origin that means “burnt wine.” This name that starts with a “B” can also be spelled Brandi.

25 Bobbie Bobbie is a baby name of English origin that means “bright fame.” Used sometimes as a nickname for girls named Barbara, the “ie” makes it appear more feminine than the spelling of the name Bobby, which is a common nickname for boys named Robert.

26 Beverly Beverly is a girls name that starts with “B” and has a variety of nickname choices including Bev, Bevy, and Bevie. For parents inspired by the work of author Beverly Cleary (or who hope their daughter will be) this is a perfect fit.

27 Beta The second letter of the Greek alphabet, this name is perfect for the miniature version of yourself you’re giving birth to — your Beta. It’s also a super unique baby name choice in a sea of girls named Britney and Blake.

28 Birch For a nature-inspired baby name that you likely won’t see on your little one’s classroom roster, Birch is a girl name to consider. Of English origin, Birch means “bright” or “shining,” but is also related to the Birch tree.

29 Bess A diminutive of Elizabeth, Bess is a girl’s name of English origin that means “god is bountiful.” Similar in nature to names like Bliss or Blessing, Bess can also be a segue to the name Bessie, which is sometimes spelled Bessy.

30 Blossom When it comes to baby name trends, nature-inspired monikers are high up on the list. When considering girl names that start with “B,” Blossom is a beautiful choice for your little blooming babe.

Choosing a name for your baby is a big decision with boundless options. But of all of the brilliantly beautiful girl baby names that start with “B” to choose from, you’re sure to find the perfect fit for your beloved babe.