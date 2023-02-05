We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
From making breakfast daily to taking the reins at bedtime and even eating their kid’s Halloween candy, it’s safe to say that with celebrity dads, the cliché saying holds true: Stars — they’re just like us! Except, of course, that their famous faces are beautiful enough to grace television screens, star in movies, and put on a greeting card. A little eye candy never hurt anyone, so the next time someone you know is in need of a pick-me-up, you can stick one of these hot celeb dad cards in an envelope to make their day.
Paul Rudd was crowned People’s 2021’s sexiest man alive, but at his core, he’s just a devoted family man who will go out of his way to make the day of a 12-year-old boy when nobody signs his yearbook. David Beckham is a dutiful dad of four who got in line at 2 a.m. and waited for 12 hours to honor Queen Elizabeth. Ryan Gosling’s sly grin could put a smile on anyone’s face, but he couldn’t even impress his own daughter with a trip to the Louvre. The point here is that being a loving father and a great human — especially when you’re a celebrity dad — is super hot. (Incredible physique notwithstanding.)
Whether your BFF could use a shirtless Channing Tatum card to celebrate their birthday or your sister needs a reminder that you and The Rock’s muscular arms will always be there for her, these cards featuring hot celebrity dads are perfect to give your friends for any occasion.
Gifts don’t have to be extravagant to be meaningful. When you give a friend one of these hot celebrity dad cards, you’re gifting them the potential for steamy daydreams about a guy who can change diapers and pose for the cover of a magazine. And that is a gift that keeps on giving.