If you're in the midst of deciding what to name your soon-to-be bundle of joy, then there's a chance you are still whittling down your options. Yes, yes, there are some people who have had their names picked out since pre-conception. (You go-getter, you.) But others — like, ahem, me — might not have begun thinking about it until they saw those two pink lines. And when they did, they may have fallen in love with certain names, but wanted to bulk up their list just in case. Considering Charlotte? Here are 15 baby names if you like Charlotte that you'll want to keep in mind.

Another key thing to consider with this list is that these names are also known to pair well with the name Charlotte. That means if you already have a child with the moniker, then you might want to add one or two of these to your list for their new sibling.

Also important to keep in mind? These names might make for solid options for middle names if you do decide to go with Charlotte and, really, making lists of names is really what this pregnancy thing is all about, right?

Grab your pens, pencils, highlighters, and paper (I have an obsession with office supplies, so I love an excuse to break 'em out) and take notes.

1 Olivia Giphy Olivia is such a classic, elegant name and with a meaning like "olive tree," its balanced qualities of "strength" and "femininity" certainly make sense.

2 Scarlett Giphy According to SheKnows.com, "people with this name have a deep inner desire for a stable, loving family or community, and a need to work with others and to be appreciated." Pair that with your love for all things Gone With The Wind and you have yourself a solid name choice.

3 Amelia Giphy Nameberry called Amelia "a lovely Victorian name" that also means "work" in German.

4 Emma Giphy If you have a thing for literature and affection for all things Jane Austen (consider her novel by the same name), then consider this English name that, according to Baby Center, is derived from the Old German for "whole" or "universal."

5 Grace Giphy Whether you are thinking Grace Kelly or Princess of Monaco, Grace is considered a virtuous name. Fun alternatives include Engracia and Graziella.

6 Sophia Giphy Baby Center noted that Sophia is the Greek name for "wisdom." Sophie and Sofia are common spelling alternatives.

7 Ella Giphy Ella can be a derivative of Ellen or Eleanor, and get this: It means "beautiful fairy." So, yeah, clearly this one makes the list.

8 Claire Giphy This is my daughter's name and, to be honest, I included it because Charlotte was also one of our picks when she was in my belly. But it was just around the time Princess Charlotte was born and we knew the name would reach epic proportions of popularity, so we nixed it and went with our top pick instead — Claire. Her name means "clear and bright" and you better believe our sweet Claire is all of those things and more.

9 Chloe Giphy While Chloe is a sister name to Charlotte, I also love it because it's my goddaughter's name and she is a spectacular human being. Since you don't know her, you might instead love the fact that Chloe means "blooming," and that's really quite lovely, isn't it?

10 Ava Giphy According to Nameberry, Ava quite literally means "life" and, really, what could be more perfect for a new little human on this planet?

11 Elizabeth Giphy If you sense something soulful about your little one, then you might want to consider this name. According to SheKnows, people named Elizabeth "have a deep inner desire for love and companionship, and want to work with others to achieve peace and harmony."

12 Eloise Giphy Eloise is believed to be a French variant of Louise, but let's be honest about the reason we're really here: Kay Thompson's Eloise, the story of a little girl who lives at The Plaza Hotel in New York. Because who wouldn't want to be an Eloise?

13 Cecilia Giphy People with the name Cecilia seek "harmony and balance in their lives, and respond positively to beautiful things," according to SheKnows. And, really, don't we all?

14 Charlie Giphy While typically bestowed upon boys, Charlie has begun to increase in popularity as a choice for girls. Also interesting? Its origin lies in the name "Charlotte," so it should definitely be an option on your list. According to Nameberry, the name means, "free man," so it's safe to assume you can add a wo- in front of that "man" for your independent little gal.