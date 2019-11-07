20 Celeb Moms To Follow On Instagram For Your Many Mom Moods

While not everyone uses social media for the celeb content, I think maybe they should. Especially if you're a new mom trying to figure out your identity as a parent. Or, more importantly, looking to find a way to hold on to your regular identity after becoming a parent. To aid in just that, here are 20 celebrity moms to follow on Instagram who can help inspire all of the different shades of mom you might choose. Just as there are infinite stars in the sky, so too are there many different styles of celeb moms floating around social media. Allow me to be your guide, won't you?

Following celebrity moms is a very different ball game from following your real life mom friends on Instagram — I hope you know this. There is a level of complicit fiction people sort of expect and accept in the social media feed of a celebrity. For instance, I'm pretty certain your friend Cynthia from playgroup doesn't have a whole lot of branded ads featured on her feed. Or professional photographers setting up artful candid photo shoots on the beach with her baby.

These celebrity moms on Instagram run the gamut of inspirational, aspirational, decadence, and surprisingly relatable. Everything you need to keep you neck deep in satisfying mom culture while you're breastfeeding in the middle of the night.

Meghan Markle Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, might not share much about being a mom to 6-month-old son Archie on her @SussexRoyal Instagram feed, but her philanthropy and unwavering support of women's rights on every possible level is inspiration in and of itself. Markle reminds moms through her social media feed that you can be passionate about more than your baby, and this is a beautiful thing.

Kate Hudson The Fabletics founder and actress' Instagram page is a space of light, humor, and positivity. It's also a great resource for any parent who is trying to manage the choppy waters of a blended family. Her three kids, 15-year-old son Ryder, 7-year-old Bingham, and 1-year-old daughter Rani, are from three separate relationships, which could be tricky. Instead, Hudson's Instagram posts about her happy family make it seem as effortless as breathing.

Troian Bellisario The Pretty Little Liars actress might have only recently shared the name of her 1-year-old baby girl, Aurora, whom she shares with Suits actor Patrick J. Adams, but she has been very open about her motherhood journey. Her raw, honest breastfeeding post from August alone is a must-read for anyone struggling to find the right balance as a mom.

Cardi B Are you feeling like a deep dive escape into the opulent world of a celebrity mom? Look no further than Cardi B's Instagram feed, featuring her 11-month-old daughter Kulture Kiari. It won't look much like your real life... but sometimes that's just what a tired mom needs.

Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi Jersey Shore star Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is a busy mom of three, and she doesn't shy away from admitting just how busy life can get. For instance, when her youngest child Angelo turned 3 months, she shared a photo to commemorate the moment on Instagram with "three months" written on some lined paper. Because, like many moms, she's having a hard time keeping up with Angelo and her older two kids, 7-year-old son Lorenzo and 5-year-old daughter Giovanna. Boy do I understand.

Busy Philipps Busy Philipps' life with her daughters, 6-year-old Cricket and 11-year-old Birdie, have become one of the best things on the internet. The actress manages to pull off a unique cocktail of free-spirited parenting and a healthy dose of everyday parenting reality on her Instagram feed. She even makes heading to the mall with two preteens look cool and interesting.

Kelly Clarkson Singer and talk show host Kelly Clarkson shares a whole lot of her life as a mom on Instagram and it all feels real. Whether she's talking about being a stepparent to two teens or sharing sweet photos of her two little ones, 3-year-old River Rose and 2-year-old son Remington, Clarkson is the down-to-earth friend we all need.

Ali Wong If you've never visited comedian Ali Wong's Instagram feed for her anecdotes about her two little girls, do yourself a favor. Go now. You will get the best laugh of your life, I promise. After all, she did release two killer stand-up specials on Netflix called Hard Knock Wife and Baby Cobra, both of which she filmed while pregnant.

Gabrielle Union Ever since Gabrielle Union welcomed her daughter Kaavia Union Wade, into the family she shares with husband Dwyane Wade, "Shady Baby" has taken over the internet. This little girl is not having it ever, whatever "it" may be. Also they happen to be another family who is pulling off the blending beautifully, as Wade adopted his nephew and has three other children from previous relationships.

Hilary Duff Have you struggled to figure out your 7-year-old son's homework? Or tried to eat in a restaurant while wrestling with a 1-year-old little girl? Hilary Duff has, and she has the hilarious Instagram posts to prove it.

Kristen Bell Kristen Bell's video asking her daughters, 6-year-old Lincoln and 4-year-old Delta, how old they thought she might be is the most honest moment between kids and their parents I've seen in a long time, there I said it. And that's the just one many examples of why you should follow her.

Pink Please visit Pink's Instagram feed for updates on her two kids, 8-year-old daughter Willow and 2-year-old son Jameson, if only for all the times she shuts down trolls. If you need some inspiration for dealing with mom-shamers, this is the place to be.

Jessica Simpson Never forget that Jessica Simpson once told the world she broke a toilet seat during her third pregnancy. This is the kind of hero moms need and they can find it all on her Instagram feed.

Kim Kardashian West If you only visit Kim Kardashian West's Instagram page for one thing, let it be inspiration for some of the best family Halloween costumes ever with kids North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Also salivate over her four kids' clothes and toys if you must, they're amazing.

Mindy Kaling Two words best describe why you need to visit Mindy Kaling's Instagram posts with her 2-year-old daughter Katherine Kaling: Matching. Pajamas.

Jennifer Garner Backyard campouts, lemonade stands, chickens, a deep love of leggings... Jennifer Garner's Instagram feed as a single mom of three is my aspirational go-to as a fellow single mom. Plus she's just very nice.

Reese Witherspoon Reese Witherspoon had her first child in her early 20s (20-year-old daughter Ava and then 16-year-old son Deacon) and her youngest child in 2012 when she was 36 years old, 7-year-old son Tennessee. She balances it all with a lot of honesty, love, and humor on her Instagram feed.

Ashley Graham Ashley Graham, who's pregnant with her first child, is all about body positive posts and celebrating her changing form. Even if you're not pregnant, I think they'll inspire everyone love the skin they're in.